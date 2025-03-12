Three Reasons To Be Excited For The 2025 Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins finally won a playoff series in 2023 and, with fandom at a peak not seen since 2010, promptly cut the payroll before collapsing down the stretch and missing the playoffs in 2024.

Despite the negativity surrounding the team's ownership and lack of spending, the 2025 Twins will (in my opinion) be very, very good. Here are five reasons to hop on the bandwagon before it fills up.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

1. THE PITCHING STAFF IS LOADED

We all know what Pablo Lopez can do (despite his spring struggles), Joe Ryan looked great in his first action this spring after his 2024 season ended early with a shoulder problem and Bailey Ober might be the most underrated starting pitcher in all of baseball. On top of that, Chris Paddack, David Festa, Simeon Woods-Richardson and Zebby Matthews are all options for the back-end of the rotation. Not a Livan Hernandez or Kevin Correia among them!

On top of that, the bullpen is deep as well with a healthy Brock Stewart joining Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran to form a formidable back-end.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

2. THE NEXT GENERATION

In addition to veterans like Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa and Ryan Jeffers, the Twins will feature a lot of exciting young players who are hoping to stick with the big club. Brooks Lee, Matt Wallner and Royce Lewis are among the younger players looking to play a full season at the MLB level.

Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins Getty Images loading...

3. ROCCO IS WILLING TO ADAPT

Last year's team relied heavily on platooning and substitutions based on matchups. There were some successes but they were outweighed by things like Manuel Margot going a stunning 0-for-30 as a pinch hitter.

This year Baldelli may rely less on the early-inning substitutions and allow guys like Wallner to take their cuts against left-handed hitters.