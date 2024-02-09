Three Quarters of An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Thursday

Martin Crespo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota got some significant rain on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .74 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We've now had 4.29 inches of rain during the winter months since December 1st.

During that same period, we've had 6.5 inches of snow.  We're 19.9 inches of snow below normal for the winter months of December, January and February.

Right now this is our third driest winter on record, in terms of snowfall.  Behind the 5.5 inches in 1923-24, and the 6.0 inches in 1901-02.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting normal amounts of precipitation for the second half of the month of February.

