Three People Killed When Plane Crashes Into House in Northern MN

HERMANTOWN (WJON News) -- Three people were killed when the airplane they were riding in crashed into a house late Saturday night.

The Hermantown police department says All three individuals in the Cessna 172 died in the airplane crash.

Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul, and her brother, 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville, were passengers in the Cessna 172. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the airplane’s pilot.

Just before midnight, the Hermantown Police Department was notified by the control tower at Duluth International Airport a small airplane had left radar and was believed to be crashed. The control tower advised the last location on radar was 1 to 1.5 miles south of the airport.

The airplane hit the second floor of a home before coming to rest in the backyard of the property. The two occupants of the home were not injured.