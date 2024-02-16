Three Hurt in Todd County Crash

HEWITT (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt when a pickup and a van collided in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday near Hewitt.

A pickup driven by 69-year-old Thomas Olsen of Burnsville was going west on Highway 210. The van driven by 52-year-old Derrick Teberg of New York Mills was going south on Highway 71. They collided at the intersection.

Get our free mobile app

Both drivers and a passenger in the van, 58-year-old Keith Van Dkye of Ottertail, were all taken to the hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES