Three Arrested During Traffic Stop in Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested during a traffic stop.

On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in Willmar.

During the investigation, agents allegedly found over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, and a large amount of cash.

One of the people arrested had a warrant for his arrest in Meeker County for theft and was out on bail in Kandiyohi County for 2nd Degree assault and Controlled Substance charges.