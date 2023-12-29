This Special Ingredient Makes These The Best Minnesota Mashed Potatoes EVER!

WHO DOESN'T LOVE MASHED POTATOES?

Is there ever NOT a good time to fix mashed potatoes? Over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, mashed potatoes were at every gathering I went to. On Christmas Day, however, I was in charge of bringing the meal; and found a way to make my mashed potatoes even better than mash I've ever had before.

THE POTATO

Start with your choice of potatoes and determine how many people you will be cooking for. I took two five-pound bags of Russet potatoes and peeled and boiled them. I added salt to the boiling pot. This was to feed about 10-15 people.

ADD BUTTER

Once the potatoes were mashable, I strained them and put them in a large bowl.

I added one stick of real butter; salted. I also added salt and pepper and proceeded to mash the potatoes with the butter until smooth.

At this point, I typically add a little bit of milk or heavy cream (for special occasions) until the potatoes reach the desired consistency. That means truly; adding a little at a time. You don't want to be serving paste potatoes for dinner. (Believe me, I've made that mistake before!)

THE SECRET INGREDIENT

This time, I did NOT add any milk. Instead, I added about 8 ounces of Mid-America Farms Top The Tater Sour Cream Dip. I grabbed my mixer and mixed it all together for the final tasty delight.

MY NEW HOLIDAY TRADITION

I've added sour cream to my potatoes in the past, but I can tell you; there is nothing better than adding Top The Tater sour cream dip to your mashed potatoes. They were the perfect consistency and had such a delightful flavor, that I think everyone thought they were a big hit.

No one knows what was in the potatoes; but when you hear people talking while they're eating, saying, "Wow...These potatoes are so good!" You know you've done something right.

TRY IT FOR YOURSELF!

You don't have to take my word for it; but I suggest on a night when you are cooking supper for your family, give it a try and see what you think. To me, this screams Minnesota Mashed Potatoes, and will forever be my new holiday tradition!

