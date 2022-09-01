If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.

You can check out the review for yourself below.

The You Betcha social media darling the Busch Latte/Busch Light Guy, also known as Myles Montplaisir, recently stopped in the heart of Lakes Country in Minnesota, Detroit Lakes, in search of some of the coolest small town bars in the Midwest.

While Myles was at the Sunlite Bar & Grill he got to sample not only the wild burger but some of the other offerings available to those who stop in for a cold on either going out onto or off of the lake.

Not only does the bar and grill offer you some great food, but they also have a convenience store that offers those who stop by the chance to 'grab a gallon of milk and a case of beer' which according to Ally in the video happens 'nearly every day'.

There are also 'investment' opportunities at the Sunlite Bar & Grill for those looking to get into pull tab 'investments'.

You can find the Sunlite Bar & Grill along County Highway 21 on the shores of Little Floyd Lake to the North of the city of Detroit Lakes.