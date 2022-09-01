(Watch) Father Shooting Daughter’s Ex Caught On Doorbell Cam

After viewing this video from a RING doorbell cam, it seems that this shooting was totally justified and an Ohio grand jury came to the same conclusion. The homeowner, Mitchell Duckro will face no charges in the shooting of his daughter's ex-boyfriend. He did what any father would do to protect his daughter.

I happened to receive one of these RING doorbell cams for Christmas last year but have yet to install it. It might be a good idea to quit putting it off and install the thing. In fact, I might even get one for my part-time residence in St Cloud.

According to a story on fox9.com, the boyfriend, James Rayl was fatally shot on July 31st in Ohio as he attempted to break down the front door of Duckro's house in an effort to get to his 22 year old daughter, Allyson Duckro.

Allyson Duckro had broken off her relationship with Rayl almost a year and a half ago and was surprised to see him outside her home when she returned on the day of the shooting. She said that she broke off the relationship because of his rude behavior and drug use.

"He’s done drugs," Allyson Duckro said. "He liked to do acid a lot — back then. I don’t know about recent because he moved out to California not too long ago and then came back, so I don’t know if he like started something while he was out there."

Allyson ran into the house and soon after Rayl approached the front door. "He kept ringing the doorbell… and once the ring doorbell rings when you start talking to it, it just starts recording," she explained. "So, you can hear dad and mom both – because I was saying I don’t want to talk to him – saying ‘hey man, she doesn’t want to talk to you. It’s best if you just leave right for right and if she wants to reach out, she will.’ And he just stood there ignoring us."

Rayl eventually started to mess with the door handle. That's when Mitchell Duckro got his gun. Rayl then started busting in the door, broke the glass and broke the door frame loose. That's when Allyson's father opened fire on Rayl.

Rayl was deceased when police arrived and after reviewing the RING doorbell cam footage of the incident, a grand jury declined to indict Duckro for the shooting. Things may have gone very differently if not for the doorbell cam.

WARNING: This video is unedited and graphic.

