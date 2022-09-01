St. Joseph to Present Draft Ordinance for THC Products in City

St. Joseph to Present Draft Ordinance for THC Products in City

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph city council will get its first look at an ordinance regulating THC products in the city.

During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, city staff will present a draft ordinance.

The draft would require a license to sell any product containing THC, no license would be granted to any person for a retail establishment within 1,000 feet of a youth-orientated facility, and no license would be given to a place within 2,000 feet of any other existing licensed retailer.

The draft ordinance also states an edible cannabinoid product can't have cartoon-like characteristics or be marketed towards children, they can't offer samples free of charge or use coupons or price promotions.

The products must be stored behind the sales counter, in a locked case, and cannot be dispensed from a vending machine.

As of July 1st products containing THC became legal in the state of Minnesota for people who are 21-years-old and older.

