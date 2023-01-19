WHO DOESN'T LOVE CLASSIC CAR STORIES?

Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept.

Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in a field or garage somewhere? Perhaps you had the intention of fixing it up, but one thing led to another, and after a while, it just became a dream. Well, maybe you can contact the creators of this new program on the History Channel that premiered this week called, 'Dirty Old Cars.'

This program follows three different car shop owners who are all passionate about finding old hidden gems, and turning them into a version of their earlier selves and maybe even better.

UNIQUE CLASSIC CARS OF MANKATO

One of the three owners featured on the show is based out of Mankato, Minnesota. The business is called 'Unique Classic Cars'. In the first episode, they worked on a 1981 Camaro Z28, and a 1972 Ford Maverick.

'Dirty Old Cars' follows three crews as they go in search of old vehicles hidden in barns, garages, and under dirt piles, and who knows where else they might find these old vehicles, just waiting to be restored.

Each episode of Dirty Old Cars is 1/2 an hour long and will feature before and after pictures of two vehicles being restored in each episode.

The show will air on the This History Channel at 9 pm central on Wednesday nights.

