This Minnesota Cat Named ‘Prison Mike’ Could Win A National Competition

Cat lovers know that all cats have very unique personalities. Some are nothing but love buckets that want to be held all day. Some of them never stop talking, and some of them leave you wondering what just happened, as they will purr one second and then hiss at you the next.

There's a company celebrating all cats and their unique personalities, as well as their names by holding their 'Wacky Pet Name' competition this week.  Nationwide Pet Insurance is holding the competition now thru June 9th. You can place your vote by clicking here. There's a Wacky Cat name, a Wacky dog name, and a Wacky Exotic pet name category.

VOTE FOR A MINNESOTA CAT NAMED PRISON MIKE

Would you like to meet all of the cat nominees? There is a Minnesota cat that has made the finals. Meet 'Prison Mike.'  People who watch 'The Office,' will get the reference. The owner of Prison Mike is a huge office fan and said that the name fits her kitty cat purrfectly.  Prison Mike has some pretty tough competition this year. See this year's other nominees below.

