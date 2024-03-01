This Minnesota Brewery Paired Its Beer With Girl Scout Cookies
A Minnesota brewery paired its beer menu with Girl Scout Cookies, and to be honest it sounds amazing. Summit Brewing unveiled the pairings yesterday, and people seemed to take notice.
Happy Cookie Season, beer lovers! Looking for a unique and delicious way to enjoy Girl Scout Cookies? Pair them with your favorite Summit beer! From our Extra Pale Ale with Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies to our Saga Imperial IPA with Caramel De-Lites, there's a pairing for everyone.
Here is what Summit offered up for beer/cookie parings.
- Extra Pale Ale - Caramel Chocolate Chip
- SAGA IPA - Lemonades
- Great Northern Porter - Thin Mints
- Oatmeal Stout Nitro - Peanut Butter Patties
- Winter Ale - Adventurefuls
- Triumphant Session IPA - Trefoils
- Nialas Irish Dark - Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Nialas IPA - Trefoils
- SAGA Hazy IPA - Toast-Yay!
- SAGA Tropical IPA - Peanut Butter Sandwich
- SAGA Imperial IPA - Caramel deLites
Girl Scout Cookies are still available for purchase, but the window to buy is closing fast, so if you are going to attempt this Summit pairing you are going to have to act quickly.
Overall the pairings that are being suggested seem to make sense from a taste perspective. What stinks is that not many beers go well with a Thin Mint. That's what the freezer is for I guess.
Here is a link to where area girl scouts will be selling their cookies over the next few weeks, note that you can enter your zip code to find cookie locations closer to where you are, outside the St. Cloud area.
