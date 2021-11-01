This Is When COVID Vaccines For 5-11 Year Olds Start In Minnesota

This issue has been a much debated issue among Minnesota parents. According to FOX 9 News, this start date for children 5 to 11 years old is dependent on approval from federal regulators.

Get our free mobile app

The Mall of America will have a state run site estimated to be able to vaccinate up to 1,500 5-11 year olds a day. Also, 600 pharmacy locations and 530 healthcare providers in Minnesota will be offering the vaccine to kids 5-11.

Minnesota health officials claim there will be no shortages of the vaccine like was experienced in previous times with adults.

"It's a very different situation," Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters. "The federal government feels there is a very adequate supply of the pediatric vaccine. The planning and the logistics are about getting it where people want it as quickly as possible."

Malcolm says that 170,000 doses have been ordered for the state of Minnesota and 85,000 additional doses for pharmacies. These does have been ordered with the assumption that the Center for Disease Control & Prevention approves Pfizer's pediatric vaccine.

Approval is expected this week. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration signed off on the Pfizer pediatric vaccine last week.

Although the pediatric vaccine has been deemed safe for 5-11 year olds, many parents are reluctant to vaccinate their kids at this point.

Nationwide, about a third of parents plan to have their 5-11 year old kids vaccinated as soon as the pediatric vaccine is available. Twenty-four percent of parents have stated that they would never vaccinate their kids and 7% said they would only if required, according to a survey done by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"It’s perfectly legitimate and reasonable to have questions about what we know about the vaccine in this age group," Malcolm said. "I think the rigor of the review process has held up extremely well."

10 (More) Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned