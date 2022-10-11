This “Good Enough” Parking in St. Cloud is Inconsiderate
When you pull into a busy parking lot and it's hard to find a space and you see someone who has parked like a jerk, it's super annoying. I'm talking about someone who just ignores the parking space lines, parks over the line, crooked and then creates a chain reaction of other people having to park over further because of the first person's bad park job.
This is really something to consider as we are moving into the holiday shopping season, and there may be many more people looking for parking spaces. When you see someone do this, it can really make your blood boil.
Sometimes it's snowy and you are unable to really see any lines, so things happen. But if there is a landmark to guide you as to where to park, there really is no excuse for parking like an a-hole. Then you are just that... an a-hole. Pulling into the space over the line, AND crooked, you are turning into "that guy" or "that girl" or "them" just to be all inclusive.
This is just blatant disregard for anyone else that would be in that parking lot. You drove in at an angle and just didn't care about anyone else. You are in a hurry, or just didn't care - in general. There is also the possibility of the person parking at an angle and over the line didn't want anyone hitting their vehicle with their doors. If that is the case, park in the back of the lot and do whatever you want. It's still kind of a jerk thing to do, but at least it's less inconvenient for anyone else around you.
I also understand that if you are driving a large vehicle, like the one in this situation, it might be difficult to get it parked straight the first time around. Then back up, and reposition. It's fine. Everyone has to do that from time to time. Like Nike says, "Just do it". Or...
Just do better.