FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE COMING TO MINNESOTA STATE FAIR

The Minnesota State Fair has just announced the final act for the Minnesota State Fair 2022 season. Country Music Super Duo "Florida Georgia Line" will be performing on the Grandstage stage on Wednesday, August 31st at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 30th, at 10 am. You can get your tickets by clicking HERE.

ABOUT FGL

Florida Georgia line has had hit after hit since 2012 and has never stopped cruisin' since. Speaking of cruisin', Their hit "Cruise" was the best-selling country music single of all time, and by popular demand, they will be bringing the Florida Georgia Line 'Live from Las Vegas' experience to those in attendance. It's sure to be an exciting evening for FGL fans. You can learn more about 'Florida Georgia Line' by clicking HERE. Enjoy some music below with some of the biggest hit songs in video.

Florida Georgia Line/Youtube

Bebe Rexha/Youtube

MEET BAILEY ZIMMERMAN

Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman will be opening up the show for Florida Georgia Line.

mnstatefair.org mnstatefair.org loading...

I like Bailey, not only because of his great hair but because he loves traditional country music as well as 80's hairband rock and roll. Bailey traveled the country with his father who owned a trucking business and listened to hours and hours of country music on his travels when he was younger. His Mom shared her love of big power chords and the 'edgy' vocals from the 80s music she loved.

Bailey has worked hard since he was a kid having his first hard-working job in a meat factory. His music instills the views of hardworking people all across the country, and in December of 2020, started sharing his original music on TikTok. The next month he released his first single "Never Comin' Home" on Spotify, and now you can hear his latest single, "Fall In Love" on 98.1 Minnesota's New Country, as it has reached number 46 on the charts. You can learn more about Bailey by clicking HERE.

Bailey Zimmerman/Youtube

