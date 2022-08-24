This Central Minnesota Bakery Was Labeled Online As Being A “Must Visit”

This probably isn't news to those who have been around the area for a while but pay attention if you are new to the area. A social media page devoted to the fun, odd, and fantastic just agreed that the Cold Spring Bakery is a 'must visit' if you are in the area. The suggestion was agreed to by hundreds, along with some of their favorite items.

Get our free mobile app

Quirky Minnesota Places, is a Facebook group devoted to "unique buildings, structures, roadside attractions, off-the-beaten-path places, hidden gems, architecture, natural features, and any other places that are unique to Minnesota" recently had a post about the Cold Spring Bakery, followed by pictures which showed the outdoor lights being adorned by inflatable innertubes resembling doughnuts, being a must visit and the reaction online was exactly like you expected...everyone agreed.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

Some of the comments on the post are people remembering either their first experience trying items from the Cold Spring Bakery or what their favorite item is.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

Some of the online comments were:

Lived here my whole life, yes Cold Spring bakery is the best! Custard filled long John's and peanut doughnut balls are my favorites! But apple pockets and mini Danish are also delicious! .... actually every thing here is amazing! - Cindy via Facebook

Love the custard filled long johns and peanut cover donut holes. - Rebekah via Facebook

Waited in line many many weekends for these wonderful baked treats! - Angie via Facebook

It appears if you are looking for something baked fresh, take the job over to Cold Spring and stop into this now online approved 'must stop' Central Minnesota business.

The business according to Google has a 4.8/5 rating and has been reviewed more than 225 times! The reviews include pictures of the wedding cakes, birthday cakes, and other desserts that have been created by Cold Spring Bakery.

Maybe they will be at our Made in Minnesota event this November?