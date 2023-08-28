Things We Don’t Have to Worry About in Minnesota
With all kinds of chaos going on around the country, it occurred to me that there are a lot of bad things we just don't have to bother worrying about here in the great state of Minnesota.
Hurricanes. Unlike our Southeastern states and lately, even the Southwestern states we are never faced with boarding up our homes and evacuating and making a run for higher ground.
Shark attacks. Though rare for the most part. If fact there was just a fatql shark attack in off Cape Cod over the weekend. here in Minnesota, we can jump in the lake without worrying about being a shark's lunch.
Alligators. Here in Minnesota we are can walk around near the shoreline without worrying about becoming something's lunch.
Earthquakes. I've been in a few mild ones while living in Southern California. No warning and by the time I realized what was happening, it was over. I guess it is possible and we've probably had a few mild quakes.
Poisonous spiders. When I lived in Florida, a guy I knew was bitten on his hand by a Brown Recluse spider. This spider's venom is like acid. The venom actually ate through his entire hand. severing nerves and tendons.
However, there is that deadly cold weather we experience in the Winter and the blazing hot temps in the Summer. But these seem pretty tame compared to what other parts of the country experiences. I can't imagine living in Texas this summer with record stretches of 100 plus degree temps. No thanks!
