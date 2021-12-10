These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota [GALLERY]

There are a lot of job openings out there and apparently not enough people to fill them. Some are calling this past year "The Great Resignation," with millions of Americans looking for better paying jobs.

Below you will find a list of the top 25 paying jobs in Minnesota, arranged by annual mean wage, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Coming in at the top spot is a job in psychiatry, which boasts an average hourly wage of $133.84 and over $278,000 per year. Other jobs in the top five include oral surgeons, orthodontists, obstetricians and general physicians.