There’s Something New for Minnesota’s Grumpy Old Men Festival

You don’t have to be from Minnesota to know about the movie “Grumpy Old Men”. The movie is set in Wabasha Minnesota and of course follows two retired neighbors that have an ongoing feud, which escalates when a beautiful widow moves into their neighborhood.

Even though the movie was set in Wabasha, only small parts were filmed there. Most of the rest of the movie was filmed in the St. Paul, Faribault, and Center City areas with the fish house scenes shot on Lake Rebecca. **Heads Up: Video Contains Some Adult Language.

And if you’re native to Minnesota you’re probably aware that Wabasha holds a Grumpy Old Men festival every year, this year it’s the 31st annual event which will be held on February 24th and 25th.

What will be new this year is the festival’s Vendor Market. This market will be from 9-5 on Saturday February 24th at the Anderson House Hotel.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

The rest of the Grumpy Old Men Festival will be going on around this market, in fact the Vendor Market will take place right next to the Grumpy Old Men Flannel and Frost Party that will be held at Heritage Park and is on the same route as the horse drawn carriage rides.

There will be plenty of vendors on hand showing off their creations to help make this festival fun for attendees.

Photo by Duskfall Crew on Unsplash Photo by Duskfall Crew on Unsplash loading...

Now we need to make sure that we clarify the festival is a two-day event, but the vendor market will only be held on the Saturday of the Grumpy Old Men Festival.

If you have questions about this event, you can contact the Wabasha-Kellogg Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau for more details.