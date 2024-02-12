There is still winter to be celebrated in Minnesota

We all know that there’s not been as much winter this year in Minnesota as there normally is, even though the forecast for this week is more seasonable than what it was a couple of weeks back.

So many events have had to be canceled that celebrate the winter season, that many people are asking for spring to just start already.

One event is still planned for this weekend, even though it’s not the typical winter environment. The Third Annual Winterfest at Tettegouche State Park in Silver Bay Lake is planned for Saturday.

This small town of less than 2,000 people is moving forward with the event this weekend despite the lack of snow to this point for the guided snowshoe hike. The organizers of this event say they’re working on adjusting how some of the attractions will take place so there will be enjoyment for those who participate.

There will be other activities that will happen as scheduled no matter what the weather is. There will be an outdoor obstacle course, smores, popcorn and cider will be served, there will be crafts on display and live music from Shore Thing in the Visitors Center from 12:30 to 2.

Plus, at 11am and 2pm, there will be a presentation on Ojibwe Winter Life presented by Naturalist Roger James. Then at noon there will be story time in the interpretive area.

The forecast for Silver Bay is calling for snow to start Mid-Week, but there’s no mention of accumulation as of yet. The temps overnight Thursday and Friday night will be in the single digits and daytime highs by weeks end will be in the mid-20's with strong winds blowing into Saturday’s event.

So even though this winter has been mild by comparison, you’ll still need to dress for winter as there will be a feel of it in the air for Winterfest this Saturday in Silver Bay Lake.