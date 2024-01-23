It’s A Winter Celebration Designed for Minnesota Families

The last couple of weeks, Winter not only arrived in Minnesota, but it also took up residency for a while. And so many in Minnesota were thrilled that they could finally get out and enjoy their favorite winter hobbies.

If you’re looking for something to do with your family where you can get out of the house with the kids or grandkids and enjoy the winter season, this could be what you’re looking for.

This Saturday (January 27th) and next Saturday (February 3rd) enjoy “Winter Charm on the Farm” at Farmamerica in Waseca. Take a hike around their historic circle.

If there’s snow on the ground, you can explore Farmamerica on Snowshoes.

This Saturday, there will be Horse Drawn Carriage Rides, and then next Saturday a tractor will pull a wagon around the property for you and your family to enjoy.

Other activities include:

A logging camping experience

Hands on crafting of a Bird Feeder

Snow painting allows you to create a colorful masterpiece

Scavenger Hunts in the Ag Around You Discovery Center

Plus, other activities are scheduled as well

The weather for this Saturday is calling for a High around 35, which in comparison to the last few weeks will be balmy. But you’ll probably still want to warm up by the Bonfire and while you do you can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and s’mores.

There will be light soup concessions available as well.

The “Winter Charm on the Farm” event will run from 11am-3pm both Saturdays. If you buy tickets in advance, they are $8, or $10 the day of the event. Kids 2 and under get in free, and Farmamerica members and season pass holders also get in free.

Bundle up and get out this Saturday or next and make some new memories and have some fun with your family at Farmamerica.