The Weekender – Things to do in the smoke this weekend!
Summer is here, and if you can make it through the smoke, there’s plenty to do! Community celebrations dot the map, a wild west show, and lots more for you to see and do – indoors and out!
Enjoy another summer weekend in Central Minnesota!
The 2023 Minnesota Quilt ShowRiver's Edge Convention Center
Our quilt show is open to everyone! If you love textile crafts and arts, whether you appreciate them from afar or actively create, you will find enjoy the many exhibits and activities.
The show includes quilt exhibits covering a wide variety of styles and techniques, vendors selling everything you need for quilting and other handiwork, plus classes from 1-hour lectures to 2-day workshops. Along the way, watch for opportunities to connect with other quilters.
St. Cloud's Annual Juneteenth CelebrationLake GeorgeJoin us for St. Cloud's Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Lake George on June 16th from 3 pm!Live music, delicious food, Wonderland Kids Zone activities and games, a Grill-Off competition, Centracare Health Clinic, 3v3 Tourney Basketball Competition, and local vendors and merchants - there is something for the whole family!Come celebrate Community and Freedom with us - you won't want to miss it!
Becker Freedom DaysBecker, MN
Food, Entertainment, and Activities will take place next to Becker Furniture World unless otherwise stated.
For a schedule of events, click here.
Cathedral High School Presents " Anatomy of Grey"Holy Angels PAC
The Cathedral Drama Department is presenting "Anatomy of Gray" this Friday and Saturday.
This summer intensive was produced in just two weeks by a very talented group of actors.
Performances are this Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm in the air-conditioned Holy Angels Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are just $5.
Wild West Show in RichmondEl Rancho Manana
The Annual Wild West Show takes place at El Rancho Manana Campground and Riding Stables Richmond, MN. The outdoor festival includes Wild West Show performing both historical and comical short skits.
For a schedule of events, click here.