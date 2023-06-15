The Weekender – Things to do in the smoke this weekend!

1

Our quilt show is open to everyone! If you love textile crafts and arts, whether you appreciate them from afar or actively create, you will find enjoy the many exhibits and activities.

The show includes quilt exhibits covering a wide variety of styles and techniques, vendors selling everything you need for quilting and other handiwork, plus classes from 1-hour lectures to 2-day workshops. Along the way, watch for opportunities to connect with other quilters.