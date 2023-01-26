The Weekender: Spicer WinterFest, Lumberjack Contest and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We have plenty of family related fun in this weekends central Minnesota entertainment guide. Check out GREAT Theatre's performance of Disney's Descendants, read to an animal at the St. Cloud Library, dress up like a lumberjack at Beaver Island Brewing, check out the fun at Snowfest in St. Joseph, and visit Spicer for their annual WinterFest. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Disney's Descendants The MusicalSt. Cloud
Enter the kingdom of Auradon this weekend! GREAT Theatre is kicking off their performance of Disney's Descendants: The Musical. The story is based on the Disney Channel Original Movie and follows four children of Disney villain's who have a difficult choice to make: should they avenge their parents by following in their wicked footsteps, or learn to be good? Tickets for the performance range between $28-$48. Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, January 27th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, January 28th, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, January 29th, 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Paws To ReadSt. Cloud
Visit the St. Cloud Public Library this weekend to read with a Furry Friend! Certified therapy animals (including a dog or two) will be on hand to listen as you read a story. It’s lots of fun to read when a friendly animal is your audience! This event is geared toward kids ages 4 to 12. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, January 28th, 10:30 a.m.
- 3
Lumberjack Look-AlikeSt. CloudCalling all flannel-wearing, axe-wielding folks! Beaver Island Brewing Company is holding their annual Lumberjack Look-Alike Contest! Come by the taproom on Saturday in your lumberjack getup for the chance to win a BIBCo flannel and a package of assorted meats, plus get your name added to the coveted BIBCo axe trophy! The event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.NO COVER!- Saturday, January 28th, 3:00 p.m.
- 4
SnowfestSt. Joseph
You can head to St. Joseph this weekend for some wintertime fun. The 4th annual Snowfest is taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's events start at Memorial Park from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The day includes sledding, skating, face painting, snow painting, snow sculptures, snowshoeing, hot chocolate, and cookies After that, the activities move downtown for a game crawl starting at 3:00 p.m. At 6:00 p.m. there will be a drawing for prize money for the game crawl. Sunday's events will be outside the St. Joseph Government Center and include dog sled rides and dog training demonstrations.
Punch Cards Available for $5!
- Saturday, January 28th, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, January 29th, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Spicer WinterfestSpicer
Make a weekend of memories in Spicer. Spicer's annual Winterfest celebration continues this weekend. Some of the fun entertainment include the Green Lake Pond Hockey Tournament, Polar Plunge, 4th Annual Fire on Ice Dance, Family Fun Day, Sno-Skippers Radar Run and Frozen 5K. Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center will have cross-country skis, snowshoes, kick sleds and fat-tire bike rentals available. You can also check out the giant Ice Structure built from ice block on Green Lake. Events vary and run all day.
Call ahead to rent at 320-354-5894!
- Saturday, January 28th
- Sunday, January 29th