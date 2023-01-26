The Weekender: Spicer WinterFest, Lumberjack Contest and More!

1

Enter the kingdom of Auradon this weekend! GREAT Theatre is kicking off their performance of Disney's Descendants: The Musical. The story is based on the Disney Channel Original Movie and follows four children of Disney villain's who have a difficult choice to make: should they avenge their parents by following in their wicked footsteps, or learn to be good? Tickets for the performance range between $28-$48. Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, January 27th, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, January 28th, 2:00 p.m.

- Sunday, January 29th, 2:00 p.m.