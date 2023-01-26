St. Cloud Street Crews Repairing Potholes Earlier Than Normal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The approaching frigid temperatures are good for one thing...they stop the formation of potholes.

Brian Schoenecker is the Assistant Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says the recent thaw/freeze cycle at the beginning of the month, coupled with some rain, started pothole season earlier than normal. Those are the primary drivers of potholes forming.

Schoenecker says they have two products they can use to fix potholes during the wintertime, but it isn't as good as the hot mix in the spring...

Unfortunately, they won't last that long. They will last 2-3 weeks. And then that pothole will start forming again, forcing us to go back out there and reapply it.

The more permanent hot mix isn't available until mid-May.

If possible, Schoenecker says to avoid roads that you know are in disrepair because they are more susceptible to deep potholes.

To report a pothole during regular business hours, you can call the St. Cloud Public Works Department at (320) 650-2900. The after-hours hotline is (320) 650-2949. For state highways like Highways 10, 15, and 23, call the MnDOT number at (320) 223-6500. Remember to give a descriptive location like the nearest intersection or a nearby address.

