The Weekender: Night Market, Christmas Concert and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The holiday season is here and there are a lot of festive events happening around central Minnesota. Shop downtown St. Cloud with the weekly Night Market, catch GREAT Theatre's performance of White Christmas, do some holiday shopping with the Sip and Shop event at BackShed Brewing, enjoy a Christmas Concert out at St. John's and enjoy a holiday movie in Sartell. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Night MarketSt. Cloud
Evenings are even more magical in downtown St. Cloud this holiday season. Every Thursday in December, downtown will transform into a winter wonderland of shopping, dining, holiday music, and more! The Downtown Night Market gives you the opportunity to shop, dine and play. The event runs every Thursday in December from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
HOLIDAY DEAL PRICES!
- Thursday, December 1st, 4:00 p.m.
- 2
White ChristmasSt. Cloud
Fall in love this holiday season and find joy with the luscious melodies of Irving Berlin with GREAT Theatre's production of White Christmas. Based on the 1954 film, Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. The show features 17 of Irving Berlin classics. Tickets for the show start at $28. Showtimes run Friday though Sunday at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, December 2nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 3rd, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 4th, 2:00 p.m.
- 3
Sip & ShopWaite Park
Make shopping for the holidays fun! Grab a beer and browse all of the wonderful local vendors inside Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park. Several area businesses will be at the brewing for you to check out and find that perfect gift for your family member or friend this holiday season. The event is free to attend but make sure you bring your wallet to buy you gifts. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
ITEM PRICES WILL VARY!
- Saturday, December 3rd, 11:00 a.m.
- 4
Christmas with St. Ben's and St. John'sCollegeville
The time-honored tradition of Christmas with Saint Ben’s & Saint John’s returns with a single on-campus performance this weekend. This annual concert celebrates the seasons of Advent and Christmas through traditional and contemporary music. Participating Ensembles include the Chamber Choir, Men's Chorus, Women's Choir, The St. John's Boys' Choir, Brass Choir, and Amadeus Chamber Symphony. Tickets are $18 for general admission. The concert will take place inside the Abbey and University Church at Saint John’s University.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, December 3rd, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Christmas Movie NightSartell
Get into the holiday season this weekend in Sartell. Faithful City Church is holding a Family Movie Night at the Sartell Community Center. Walk the festival of Lights around Lake Francis and then come in from the cold and make a memory. Drink hot cocoa and watch Christmas cartoons & movies. The feature film is Hold the Grinch Stole Christmas. The event is free to all and begins at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, December 3rd, 6:00 p.m.