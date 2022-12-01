The Weekender: Night Market, Christmas Concert and More!

2

Fall in love this holiday season and find joy with the luscious melodies of Irving Berlin with GREAT Theatre's production of White Christmas. Based on the 1954 film, Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. The show features 17 of Irving Berlin classics. Tickets for the show start at $28. Showtimes run Friday though Sunday at the Paramount Theatre.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, December 2nd, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, December 3rd, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, December 4th, 2:00 p.m.