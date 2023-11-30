THE WEEKENDER! It’s a holiday-themed weekend fun list!
Welcome to "THE WEEKENDER"!
Every Thursday, we comb the region for interesting, fun, and unusual things to do for the weekend. As we get closer to Christmas, the calendar fills with holiday-themed events for everyone!
Wanna judge store window displays? We know where!
Christmas lights in the park? Got 'em!
Wrap the weekend up with "Beauty and the Beast"!
Stay warm this weekend, but get out and have some fun! Here's "THE WEEKENDER"!
St. Cloud Lights FestivalSpalt Park
December 1st through the 10th in Spalt Park.
5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
$5 per person and all tickets will be sold online in advance. Lights and bonfires will be on from dusk until 9:00 p.m. with hot chocolate and cookies served with every paid admission each night.
Special nights include the lighting ceremony on December 1st, S’more night, hot dog night, popcorn night, live choirs, and more.
All proceeds from the St. Cloud Lights Festival event will go towards supporting the youth activities and future development at the school, as well as Spalt Park.
Walking in a Winter WonderlandDowntown St. Cloud
As the enchanting winter season approaches, the streets of downtown St. Cloud are set to transform into a captivating wonderland, adorned with festive window displays that will leave you awestruck. From whimsical winter scenes to sparkling holiday lights, these displays will capture the essence of the season and bring joy to all who witness them.
To celebrate the creativity and artistry of our downtown businesses, we invite you to participate in our annual Window Display Contest. Cast your vote for your favorite display and help us determine the most enchanting creation.
How to Vote:
Visit participating downtown businesses and admire their festive window displays.
Vote for your favorite display by using the form below
Voting Period:
Voting commences on December 1st and closes on December 31st.
Embrace the magic of winter and help us unveil the most enchanting window display in downtown St. Cloud. Vote today and let your voice be heard!
Vote for your favorite window display this season!
Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST presented by GREAT TheatreParamount Center for the Arts
Be our guest this holiday season for this “tale as old as time” based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a bright and independent young woman, who stumbles upon a secluded castle and is taken prisoner by a beast who is really a prince under a curse. With the help of singing teapots, clocks, and candlesticks, she breaks the spell and frees the prince with a simple act of love.
The whole family will be enchanted by this spectacular production, featuring spellbinding songs, imaginative costumes and sets, and, of course, a fairy-tale ending
A Victorian ChristmasThe Sable Inn Bed and Breakfast
Tour the Sable Inn decorated up for Christmas! There will be musical performances, refreshments in the Carriage House, a bonfire/Swedish logs, horse-drawn Sleigh rides, and even Santa!
The last time we hosted this event was 2019 and we had so much fun, while being able to support our local community. Please add us to your calendar- You won’t want to miss this!
Global Fat Bike Day RideRiverside Park PavilionCome join us for the Global Fat Bike Day Ride, the MMCC Annual Meeting, and Membership Drive!Global Fat Bike Day Ride:We will meet outside of the Riverside Park Pavilion at 10 am. The route is still being determined. We will split into groups and will return to Riverside Park.Social Hour, Pizza, and Beverages at noon at Riverside Park Pavilion.Membership Drive! We will conduct our annual membership drive with IMBA during Social Hour. We need to continue to increase our membership base so we can continue to work on many of the needed trail maintenance and the addition of features to the existing trails.RAFFLE OF PRIZES! Our sponsors have donated some cool stuff for us to raffle off to our members. Come buy some tickets, win some stuff, and help MMCC raise money for our trail-building and maintenance efforts!Board Presentation at 1:30 p.m. about what the MMCC Board has been up to for the last year, and what is on the agenda for the next year.We hope to see you there!A big THANK YOU to our sponsors! Bernicks, House of Pizza, Revolution Cycle & Ski, Fitzharris Bike & Sport, Erik's, Scheels, and our newest sponsor, St. Cloud Toyota!