The Weekender: Bonnie Raitt, Mary Poppins and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is not shortage of fun and entertaining things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. See the local group The Arcanes perform at the Paramount Theatre, catch Parker McCollum playing at The Ledge Amphitheater, enjoy some local theater with Mary Poppins the Musical, see Bonnie Raitt in concert at The Ledge, and share a laugh with comedy night at Beaver Island Brewing. Read more in The Weekender!
The ArcanesSt. Cloud
A group of St. Cloud State University alums will showcase their musical talents. The Arcanes formed in 2017 and made their presence in the local St. Cloud music scene and then planted their roots in the Twin Cities. The band members all have had their unique musical journeys, and many members have gone to school for music or are currently in programs. They released their first album in 2018. After a long-anticipated wait through the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Arcanes are eager to share what they have been working on. The group will perform Thursday at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are just $10 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, July 28th, 7:30 p.m.
Parker McCollumWaite Park
Country Music artist Parker McCollum will make his debut in central Minnesota this weekend. McCollum will be playing at The Ledge Amphitheater Thursday. McCollum released his major-label debut album Gold Chain Cowboy in July of last year. He wrote all 10 songs on the album including platinum-selling number one "Pretty Heart" and his most recent single "To Be Loved By You". Tickets will range between $35 to $69 and are available at Ticketmaster or at The Ledge Box Office.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, July 28th, 7:00 p.m.
Mary PoppinsCold Spring
A Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical event takes place in Cold Spring this weekend. The Great Northern Theatre Company is performing Mary Poppins at Rocori High School. This Broadway musical is one of the most popular Disney movies of all time. Join Mary Poppins as she takes the Banks children on many magical and memorable adventures right here in central Minnesota. Tickets for the show are $22 for adults and $12 for students and children. Showtimes run Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, July 29th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 30th, 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, July 31st, 2:00 p.m.
Bonnie RaittWaite Park
You can catch music icon Bonnie Raitt this weekend in central Minnesota. Raitt will be playing at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park Friday as part of her Just Like That tour. The singer, songwrither broke through to the top in the early 90s with her Grammy award winning albums, 'Nick of Time' and 'Luck of the Draw.' She will be joined by her friend Mavis Staples. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster or at the Ledge box office. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, July 29th, 7:00 p.m.
Silly Beaver ComedySt. CloudEnjoy a night of great drinks and belly aching laughs in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Every Saturday night at Beaver Island Brewing Company turns the 75 person taproom into a can't miss, comedy show featuring Minnesota's best stand-up comedians. Silly Beaver Comedy utilizes a large number of professional, talented comedians, guaranteeing you'll have a unique experience with each show. The laughs begin at 9:00 p.m. and the cost is just $15.PAY AT THE DOOR!- Saturday, July 30th, 9:00 p.m.