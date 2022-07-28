The Weekender: Bonnie Raitt, Mary Poppins and More!

1

A group of St. Cloud State University alums will showcase their musical talents. The Arcanes formed in 2017 and made their presence in the local St. Cloud music scene and then planted their roots in the Twin Cities. The band members all have had their unique musical journeys, and many members have gone to school for music or are currently in programs. They released their first album in 2018. After a long-anticipated wait through the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Arcanes are eager to share what they have been working on. The group will perform Thursday at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are just $10 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

- Thursday, July 28th, 7:30 p.m.