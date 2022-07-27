20 Years Since 18-Year-Old Man Went Missing Near New London

NEW LONDON - This Monday, August 1st, will mark 20 years since 18-year-old Danny Newville went missing near New London.

On Saturday the 9th annual Danny Newville Memorial Walk will be held at 10:00 a.m. Following the walk, there will be a brief update on his case.

According to the blog Joy The Curious, On August 1st, 2002 Newville was last seen leaving a house party in the early morning hours. Other people at the party say he left to walk to a friend's house about a mile away, which should have only taken 15 to 20 minutes to get there. He never made it.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's officials first learned of Newville's disappearance when he failed to contact his probation officer in mid-August. By then, he'd been missing for two weeks already.

On September 24th, 2002, 54-days after he was last seen the county dispatch got an anonymous call from someone who said Newville's body had been dumped near his grandfather's property in Spicer, however, the body has never been found.

Just three months after Newville went missing, 20-year-old Josh Guimond disappeared in Collegeville near St. Joseph. The 20-year anniversary of his disappearance will be on November 9th. A new podcast series this summer is looking into his case.

