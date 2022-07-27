New Restaurant Moving Into Former St. Cloud KFC Building

ST. CLOUD -- After sitting vacant for a decade there is some construction work happening inside the former KFC building along Highway 10 in east St. Cloud.

Marcos Gomez Properties XVIII, LLC has owned the building since January of 2021.

Gomez says he has leased the property to a family from South Dakota who plans to open a Mexican restaurant there.

There is a sign in the front window that says, "coming soon Sol Azteca Mexican Restaurant".

Gomez says it will be at least six months before they can open. St Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says they have not applied for any permits yet.

As of this coming October, it will be 10 years since the KFC closed at 625 Highway 10 in east. St. Cloud

Gomez is also part owner of the El Loro Mexican Restaurants in Waite Park and Sauk Rapids. He also bought the former John Dough's Pizza building on Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids. He says the lease he had with a couple to open a BBQ joint there fell through, so he is still looking for a tenant to take over that space.