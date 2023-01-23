The Time Our Morning Show Gave Away A Divorce For Valentine’s Day

If I'm doing the math correctly, almost 30 years ago I was part of a morning show in another town and my morning show partner and I sat down to discuss a Valentine's Day promotion we could run that year.

We talked about giving away flowers, dinner, maybe some gifts we could throw in and it all sounded so freaking boring. From there the subject of a Valentine's Day promotion took a slightly darker turn.

After coming to the conclusion that the same old lame promotions that radio stations had been doing for years for Valentine's Day just weren't going to cut it this time, we decided to take a 180 and go in the complete opposite direction.

Yes sir, we were going to give away a divorce for Valentine's Day. After an exhausting sales job on our GM, we got the go ahead.

We lined up a divorce attorney that agreed to trade his services for name mentions on air during the promotion. We began to run on air promos, not knowing just what kind of reaction we would get from the public. We were truly living on the edge.

Believe it or not, we received over 400 entries from both men and women who, for one reason or another couldn't financially pull off a divorce but desperately wanted out of their marriage.

Fast forwarding to the the big day we had the winner of the divorce on air with us. She and her husband both came in for the interview. They had been married for 5 or 6 years and it wasn't working so they were currently separated.

Everything was running relatively peacefully during the interview. There was, of course, a little bickering back and forth but we weren't prepared for what came next. Really, we could not have scripted it any better.

All of a sudden, the guy's new girlfriend called in and began to rag on the wife for belittling her soon to be ex-husband because he was such a great, faithful guy. The wife responded "If he's such a great, faithful guy, why was he sleeping with me last night?"

You should have seen the look on the guy's face. He immediately launched into a tirade of hopefully, relationship saving excuses. "It didn't mean anything, it was just sex". Has that one ever worked for anyone?

It all ended well for all concerned and we pulled off a great Valentine's Day promotion.

