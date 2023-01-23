Love Lefse? This is the Last Norwegian Bakery in Minnesota

Lefse. I don't understand the hype and why people rave about it so much. To me it's just a potato tortilla. But people just love it, especially around the holidays. You will hear so many people that get the family together to make it and have a full day of making lefse.

I don't get it.

But anyway, if you are in that group that loves the stuff, this bakery is for you. It is the Norsland Lefse bakery, and it is located in Rushford, Minnesota. Rushford is located just south of Rochester. So, about 3 hours from St. Cloud. It's a bit of a drive, but if you want some authentic Norwegian baked goods, this is the place to go and would be worth it for you to make the trip.

I had to do some research on what the deal is with lefse. And why it's so popular with people, not just Norwegians. And this is what I found:

If you do decide to make the trip to Southern Minnesota and want to check out this little place, get there early. They do have limited hours. They are only open until 2pm. But they do have a few breakfast options to choose from, as they are also a cafe. Might be the perfect way to start your day and go exploring afterwards in some of the state parks in the area.