The Story of Lake Henry in Central MN

The town of Lake Henry is located in western Stearns County just north of Paynesville. It has a population of 103 and is located along Highway 4. To tell the story of Lake Henry I was joined by longtime Lake Henry residents Jim and Sue Brick. Jim and Sue have lived just north Lake Henry for the past 52 years and Jim and has lived in the Lake Henry area his whole live.

Xavier Poepping plated out the town of Lake Henry in 1855 after coming from Torrah which is now Richmond. Brick says Poepping took out a patent on the platting of the town over an apparent dispute with fellow early settler Michael Kraemer. Brick indicates on early maps the lake, which is now Lake Henry was called Lake David. He isn't sure why the name of the lake, and then town, changed to Lake Henry. The early settlers of Lake Henry were German Catholics. The Ox Cart trail went just north of Lake Henry which Brick says could explain why people settled in the area. The lake is just west of the town.

In the early years Lake Henry had a Catholic School located in the parking lot where the Sportsmen's Den is currently located. A second school in town was across from where the church is located. Lake Henry had a garage, bank, hotel, grocery store and gas station. Brick says the hotel was built in 1867 and that building is still standing. It became Whirly's Bar and is now a private residence.

Lake Henry has a long history of baseball. Jim Brick says he played for the Lake Henry town team for 2 years but didn't like baseball himself. He says he was used primarily as a pinch runner. Sue and Jim say the town has traditionally come out to support the baseball team and they still do today.

The Lions updated the park with new play equipment, a shelter, and volleyball and basketball courts. Current Lake Henry businesses include Lake Henry Implement, Lake Henry Body and Automotive, Notch Manufacturing, and Sportsmen's Den. Lake Henry has Lake Henry Fire and Rescue, St. Margaret's Catholic Church and the Lake Henry Lakers Ballfield. Lake Henry is part of the Paynesville Area school district.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim and Sue Brick it is available below.