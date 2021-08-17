DO YOU HAVE THE GUTS?

Have you always wanted to try your hand at acting? Have a thing for scary movies? Want to try your hand at scaring the living daylights out of the guests that come to Molitor's Haunted Acres to do just that?

CASTING CALL

Here is your opportunity. Molitor's Haunted Acres is looking for this years talented cast of ghouls, ghosts, spooks and freaks. Open auditions will be held on Tuesday, August 24th between the hours of 5:30 and 7:30 pm.

You'll stop by the patio area at Molitor's to fill out some paper work and audition and learn more details about the event.

ABOUT MOLITOR'S HAUNTED ACRES

Molitor's Haunted Acres is one of the best Haunted events that central Minnesota has to offer. Every year the talented staff keeps the details hush hush until you get to visit for yourself. If you've been to Molitor's Haunted Acres in the past, you already know that they go to great lengths to change everything year to year.

I've had a chat and heard some insider information already about some of the cool features this years event is going to bring. I had to ask, "How do you come up with these ideas? Who is behind it all?"

There are a handful of people that plan the event, build sets for the event, and create a Haunted world that you would never expect.

In years past, I've taken a hayride through the grounds. Will that be the plan this year?

You'll have to wait and see. I can tell you this...sparing no expense...Molitor's has some great surprises in store for you this year.

