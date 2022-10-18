THE MINNESOTA CHRISTMAS MARKET 2022

Are you looking for a unique holiday shopping experience that really is all about the season of giving? The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 schedule has been set for November, and this year it will be held at the Erickson Homestead in Isanti, located at 1376 261st Avenue NE.

EVENT DETAILS

The dates of the event this year will be Saturday and Sunday, November 19th and 20th, and will run from 10 am to 4 pm. The cost of the event is just $1 at the door. The MN Christmas Market will take place indoors and outdoors, so you may want to dress in layers.

POP-UP HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

This event is an annual pop-up holiday shopping event and features homegrown crafts and products from local creative minds and it's all done in the name of charity. Local makers from all over the state attend this event, some for just one day, and some for both days, but each year the event is unique and different and offers shoppers an exciting and magical holiday shopping experience.

SANTA'S COLLEGE FUND

This year, 7% of the vendor's fees, door admission, and shopping will be donated to Santa's College Fund, a scholarship program that exists to help eliminate financial barriers for our refugee neighbors that live right here in Minnesota.

The goal of the event this year is to have at least 20 scholarshiped refugee students involved in higher education by the year 2026.

If you would like to be a vendor at this year's event, or if you would like to make a donation to the Santa's College Fund, you can click HERE for more information.

