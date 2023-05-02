The Jonas Brothers Are Coming To 2023 Grandstand At Minnesota State Fair

JONAS BROTHERS - THE TOUR

The Jonas Brothers will be the final act announced for this year's Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series and will be taking the stage on Friday, September 1st, 2023 at 7 pm.

Tickets for the event will be going on sale on May 12th, 2023 at 10 am. Ticket prices vary from $77 all the way up to $207 per ticket. You can also call for tickets by calling 1.800.514.3849.

PRESALE- VERIFIED FANS

Fans of the Jonas Brothers can register now through Saturday, May 6th, 2023, for a chance at verified fan presale tickets by clicking HERE now. Just so you know, registration will not guarantee that you'll get tickets, as there will probably be more demand than there will be tickets available. Those that do the presale registration will receive a unique access code and will be put on a waitlist. If you aren't selected, you will be put on a waitlist. You will receive an email the day prior to the sale letting you know you were selected for the Verified Fan Presale, or if you are on the waitlist.

PUBLIC SALE

The Public Sale will begin on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 10 am. You can sign up here to get an Email or SMS Alert, to receive a reminder that the sale will be starting soon.

Weather permitting, there will be the Nightly Fireworks Spectacular, which follows all Grandstand shows each season.

ABOUT THE JONAS BROTHERS

A news release regarding the concert at the Minnesota State Fair had the following to say about the Jonas Brothers:

The Jonas Brothers’ new single “Waffle House,” released via Republic Records on April 7, 2023, launches a new era for the band’s latest full-length record “The Album,” executive produced by Jon Bellion (Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey). “The Album” is set for release on Friday, May 12, 2023.

