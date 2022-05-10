The Great Pages Circus Is Visiting Sauk Rapids Tuesday!

There's a circus in town Tuesday, as The Great Pages Circus visits Sauk Rapids' Sports Arena East for a pair of shows. Showtimes are listed at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The circus features camels, liberty ponies and horses as well as aerial, juggling and clown acts. In addition, "Earhart's Globe of Death" will feature motorcycle stunts.

Your circus experience will last approximately an 90 minutes. Of course we love to show off, so the more noise you make, the more we do! We love to ask for

volunteers. Be ready to make some noise if you want Ringmasters James or Colleen to notice you.

Tickets cost $20 per adult, while all kids 14 and under are admitted free per paid adult. Additional children's tickets cost $2/each.

On Wednesday and Thursday The Great Pages Circus will visit Crosby before heading to Sauk Centre on Friday.