The Five Most Iconic Ad Jingles In Minnesota History

Kids today have no idea how good they have it. With streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, some youngsters have never even seen a commercial... let alone had to sit through a block of them just to find out who shot Mr. Burns.

Just last fall I was watching the Vikings game with my four-year-old when they went to one of the many, many (many) commercial breaks during the broadcast. He looked at me and asked why I don't 'skip' the ads. Different times, I suppose.

Every commercial break was not equal, however, as there were some ads and jingles that we actually looked forward to hearing! Here are a few of my favorites.

MENARDS

The Menards jingle is immortal. As one YouTube commenter put it: "All rise for the Midwest National Anthem." I also like the Christmas version!

"Warm season's greetings to you alllll from Menards!" Is it even really Christmas if you haven't heard this yet?

HARDWARE HANK

As a kid I spent MANY nights sneaking headphones into bed to listen to Twins games so this jingle will always remind me of the good old days (nights).

COBORNS

Iconic jingle!

HAMM'S BEER

Here's one for the old(er) timers: the Hamm's Beer jingle. This one was recommended by my dad and seconded by many elder statesmen here at the office.

MALL OF AMERICA

Who didn't see this commercial and want to rush to MOA to live the glamorous life?!

HONORABLE MENTION

HORMEL ROW OF FAME

Despite attending hundreds of Twins games over the years, I was NEVER in the Hormel Row of Fame. When the Twins left the Dome in 2009, they left this iconic jingle behind, which was a massive misstep.