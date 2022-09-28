The First Snow of the Year Fell in Minnesota on Tuesday, September 27th
The National Weather Service in Duluth confirmed it, snow has fallen in Minnesota. The NWS took to Twitter with the announcement:
In addition to the flakes on the gunflint trail, Ely also had confirmed flakes, that were even shared by the Ely Police Department on Twitter:
Of course, these early flakes didn't stick around, but it is a sign of weather to come. Personally, I'm still trying to convince myself that it isn't summer. I'm clinging to that bygone season like a toddler clings to a toy they desperately want in a store and can't have. Needless to say, when I saw these tweets yesterday, I wasn't mentally prepared for them and it sent me into a sadness spiral.
The only thing that made me remotely happy about the late fall weather in early fall was the fact that I saw an ad for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween movies that start this weekend. As much as I hate saying goodbye to summer, I do love the Halloween season, it's my favorite holiday.
You can't control the changing of seasons, and I need to come to terms with fall being here to stay. At least it is supposed to be in the 70s this weekend.
