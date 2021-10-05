The Amount of Beers it takes for Minnesotans to Feel Tipsy

Have you ever wondered how many beers it takes to make you feel a bit tipsy? Upgradedpoints.com in a recent survey identified in each state how many beers it takes before someone feels a tipsy. The survey revealed the national average is 3.49 beers with Minnesota under the national average at 3.24 beers.

Doing this once per week after turning 21 using domestic beer from a local grocery store equates to a lifetime cost of approx. $20,981.46. View the complete results of the survey here.