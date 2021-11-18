Thanksgiving Foods Only A Minnesotan Could Love

Minnesotans follow a lot of the same Thanksgiving Day traditions as the rest of America. We take pride in cooking up the perfect turkey whether it's baked in our oven, deep-fried outside, smoked on the grill, or thrown in a turkey roaster. We're pros at our potato game too. Mashed, scalloped, caked, baked, you name it, we can do it.

Get our free mobile app

While we do things like 99% of the United States, we also have our own Thanksgiving flare that only we could love. These foods are our staple, it's our childhood, it's what we have grown up on. So, don't knock it until you try it! Here are 8 Thanksgiving foods only a Minnesotan will love this holiday.

How many of these foods are your favorite?