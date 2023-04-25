Thai Woman Sentenced for Role in International Sex Trafficking

Courtroom loading...

ST. PAUL(WJON News) – Sumalee Intarathong also known as Alice Spencer Warren has been sentenced for her role in a large-scale international Thai sex trafficking organization.

According to court documents, the criminal organization conspired to make money by compelling hundreds of women from Bangkok, Thailand, to engage in commercial sex acts in various cities across the United States.

Before her arrest in Belgium on August 5, 2016, 62-year-old Intarathong served as a visa broker for the sex trafficking organization. Each trafficked victim was “owned” by Intarathong and her co-conspirators until the victim could repay an exorbitant “bondage debt” of between $40,000 and $60,000.

Intarathong and other co-conspirators arranged for victims to travel from Thailand to the United States and placed the victims in a house of prostitution somewhere in the United States.

Intarathong was arrested in Belgium in August 2016 and remained in custody there until she was extradited to the United States in February 2021. On November 29, 2022, she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and one count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering.

Intarathong, the last of the 38 defendants sentenced in the trafficking scheme, was sentenced to time served since her arrest in 2016 and $500,000 in restitution to the victims.

In addition, Intarathong agreed to be removed from the United States to Belgium or Thailand and will be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to carry out the Court’s order.

