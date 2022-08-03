Temporary Four-Way Stop Near CentraCare Southway Clinic

ST. CLOUD -- A south St. Cloud intersection will temporarily become a four-way stop due to some construction work in the area.

Get our free mobile app

The intersection of 33rd Street South and Southway Drive will have a temporary all-way stop while CentraCare reconstructs its parking lot.

The stop signs are to help accommodate CentraCare employees who need to cross 33rd Street South to access their vehicles.

The stop signs are in effect immediately and will be in place for approximately six weeks.

This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud! One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us