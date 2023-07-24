City Officials Give Update on East St. Cloud Construction

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud officials are giving an update on the significant road construction on the city's east side.

The intersection of East St. Germain Street and Wilson Avenue reopened with a single lane of traffic in each direction last weekend.

Recently, Wilson Avenue from East St. Germain Street to 1st Street Northeast has closed for construction work. Detours are posted and will be in effect until the end of October.

Then, starting on Monday, the intersection of East St. Germain Street and Highway 10 will close for reconstruction.

Highway 10 will remain open for single-lane head-to-head traffic through the intersection, but access to East St. Germain Street won't be available in either direction until late August when the project is complete.

