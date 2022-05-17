Teen Hurt by Hit-And-Run Driver in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids Police are looking for help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian Monday.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was jogging next to the westbound lane of 5th Street South and heading west when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of 5th Street South.

The teen was brought to the hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to his left side, left hip, back and leg.

If anyone has information on the vehicle or the driver, they're asked to call the Sauk Rapids Police Department at (320) 258-5341.

