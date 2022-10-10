TEDx St. Cloud in Downtown St. Cloud this Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Seven speakers have been lined up for the annual TEDx Talk in downtown St. Cloud.

The event is this Thursday and starts at The Regency at 5:00 p.m. with a reception. The talks will start at 6:30 p.m. across the street at the Paramount Theatre.

Spokesman Brian Hart says the speakers will stand in the traditional red circle and present their 'ideas worth spreading".

Hart says some of the speakers include Heather Weems, Mateo Mackbee, and Grace Leapaldt.

Tickets are still on sale and cost $45 each.