Teachers Celebrated with Special Event in May at Mall of America

Teachers put up with a lot and never get the amount of recognition they truly deserve. Even if you didn't care for school all that much, guarantee you still had a teacher who made a difference in your life. There are a number of teachers I had growing up that I learned an immense amount from and still have admiration for to this day.

Which educator comes to mind for you when you think of who you would like to say thanks for believing in me. Thanks for being there for me. What I'm really trying to get at is, teachers deserve our appreciation and so much more. Which is why I always love seeing an event that is specific to teachers.

Like a Teacher Appreciation Day that is coming in May to the Mall of America. Just announced via their socials, the day looks like a fun day meant just for teachers and their guests.



The event as they shared with at mallofamerica.com, is happening Sunday, May 7 from 8-11am and is,

a thank-you event exclusively for teachers at Nickelodeon Universe theme park! You and up to 3 guests (teacher or not, family or friends) are invited to this exclusive + closed event, which means minimal lines for rides during this time. Plus, your ride wristband is good all day long!

Being the event is limited not everyone will be able to participate. But bravo MOA for making an effort to give some appreciation where it is deserved.

Teachers are pretty special and we too like to show appreciation for our teachers and every month we pick one lucky teacher to be our "Teacher of the Month" and surprise them at school with an award and certificates from several local businesses. Get to nominating that special teacher in your life now too over HERE.

And to all the teachers out there, THANK YOU for all you do selflessly each and every day!

