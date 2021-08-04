Target Offering Debt-Free Degrees for Employees

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target Corporation is following Walmart's lead and offering a free college education for many of its full-time and part-time workers.

The company announced Wednesday the new debt-free education assistance benefit for more than 340,000 employees at stores, distribution centers, and headquarters locations.

They'll have access to free undergraduate and associate degrees, certificates, boot camp programs, textbooks and fees.

They'll have access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities.

Target is also funding advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 annually for master's programs.

Like a slew of other big names like Walmart, Taco Bell and Disney, Target is teaming up with Guild Education, a Denver startup that negotiates deals between companies and colleges for the program.

Last week Target announced a $200 bonus for its frontline workers, and in June of 2020 it raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

