Target Giving Frontline Workers $200 Bonuses

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target Corporation announced Thursday it is giving its workers a $200 bonus.

The company says it is a recognition bonus for all frontline hourly full-time and part-time teams members in stores and distribution centers.

This new bonus amounts to more than $75 million.

Back in June of 2020 Target announced it was raising hourly wages to $15 an hour.

Earlier this week, Walmart announced it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for its workers through its Live Better U (LBU) education program.

