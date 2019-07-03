Talbot’s Career High Lifts Lynx Past Dream 85-68

MINNEAPOLIS -- After suffering a tough loss over the weekend against the Dallas Wings, the Minnesota Lynx responded in a big way to beat the Atlanta Dream 85-68 Tuesday night at Target Center.

Minnesota was lead by Stephanie Talbot who scored 24 points and knocked down five 3-pointers (both career highs).

The Lynx pulled away in the third quarter, opening with a 16-5 run, to extend their lead and eventually getting the victory.

Minnesota had three players in double digit scoring with Talbot, Sylvia Fowles (16 points) and Odyssey Sims (16 points).

Minnesota improves to 7-6 on the season and will face the Connecticut Sun on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.