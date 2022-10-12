“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week.

The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s events.

We have T-shirts that we sell during all the lunches, and we have voting for “Kiss The Goat”. During lunch, students can vote on six different teachers, and the winner will kiss a goat at halftime of the football game. We also have a tackle cancer dance, and all of the admission proceeds go towards the donation that we make.

Each day this week, students were asked to wear a special color in honor of those struggling with cancer.

Monday – Orange (Leukemia)

Tuesday – White (Lung Cancer)

Wednesday – Purple (Pancreatic Cancer)

Thursday – Black (Melanoma)

Friday – Pink (Breast Cancer)

In addition, the Becker chapter of the National Honor Society is selling Pink T-shirts to wear during the “Tackle Cancer” football game Friday night.

High School Principal Dave Kreft has also raised the stakes, offering to donate $1.00 for every staff member and administrator who wears pink on Friday.

I'm always very reflective this week. My wife was diagnosed with breast cancer just over 10 years ago as a very young mother. So to further the support of breast cancer and breast cancer awareness, for each staff member that (wears pink Friday), I'll donate $1 towards the cause. Because when we were going through the process of her treatments - just the outpouring of support that we received, and then the treatment that she received was overwhelming.

Thursday night, it’s “dig pink” night as the volleyball team hosts ROCORI, and Friday, the Becker Bulldogs host St. Cloud Apollo in the “Tackle Cancer” football game, followed by a fundraising dance.